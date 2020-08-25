Previous
Next
Paper wasp by larrysphotos
Photo 385

Paper wasp

One of the visitors to my little garden.
Try on black background.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise