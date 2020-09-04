Sign up
Photo 395
Only in farm country.
Heading into the "Big City" today I came up behind this guy at a red light.....my suggestion is that you yield.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
365
SM-A505U
4th September 2020 9:57am
country
farm
tractor
