Previous
Next
Photo 661
Unfolding of a daylily
As a daylily unfolds you can see how everything is folded as it forms.
28th May 2021
28th May 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
5
365
ILCE-6000
29th May 2021 2:48pm
flower
