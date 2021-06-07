Sign up
Photo 671
Flowers of spring
Mother nature and the abundance of beautiful flowers.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
3
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1339
photos
23
followers
39
following
183% complete
View this month »
6
3
365
ILCE-6000
30th May 2021 10:23am
View Info
View All
Public
View
flowers
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful! Do they tell you what to shoot or is it at your discretion?
June 8th, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
No restriction whatsoever.
There are several photographers who volunteer, we all have different perspectives. Hardest part is editing and labeling then uploading. Sometimes I have as many is 200 photos. Some of the photos are used in promotional material most of them are for the archives used by the Horticultural staff.
June 8th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@larrysphotos
I think it's a worthy and great thing to volunteer your time to do it. I think you're doing great!
June 8th, 2021
