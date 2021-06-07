Previous
Flowers of spring by larrysphotos
Photo 671

Flowers of spring

Mother nature and the abundance of beautiful flowers.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful! Do they tell you what to shoot or is it at your discretion?
June 8th, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam No restriction whatsoever.
There are several photographers who volunteer, we all have different perspectives. Hardest part is editing and labeling then uploading. Sometimes I have as many is 200 photos. Some of the photos are used in promotional material most of them are for the archives used by the Horticultural staff.
June 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@larrysphotos I think it's a worthy and great thing to volunteer your time to do it. I think you're doing great!
June 8th, 2021  
