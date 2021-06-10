Previous
Next
Pink rose bush by larrysphotos
Photo 674

Pink rose bush

The rose bush by my patio is really prolific this year. I planted several plants in the bed that rabbits do not like and they have not bothered the rose bush....so far.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely roses! You did well.
June 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise