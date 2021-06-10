Sign up
Photo 674
Pink rose bush
The rose bush by my patio is really prolific this year. I planted several plants in the bed that rabbits do not like and they have not bothered the rose bush....so far.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
rose
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely roses! You did well.
June 10th, 2021
