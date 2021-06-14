Sign up
Photo 678
Timeless rock....
Color and texture
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1353
photos
23
followers
39
following
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
634
675
635
676
677
636
637
678
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th June 2021 4:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
rock
