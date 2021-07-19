Previous
Ant by larrysphotos
Ant

The children's area at the botanical garden where I volunteer has ants.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh! That's too cute!
July 19th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Oh fabulous
July 19th, 2021  
