Photo 720
Echinops
Echinops flower commonly called globe thistle, this plant adds a sharp texture to the garden in its leaves and spiky golf ball-sized flower heads.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
flower
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful plant! Love the name.
July 26th, 2021
