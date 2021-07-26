Previous
Next
Echinops by larrysphotos
Photo 720

Echinops

Echinops flower commonly called globe thistle, this plant adds a sharp texture to the garden in its leaves and spiky golf ball-sized flower heads.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful plant! Love the name.
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise