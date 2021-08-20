Previous
Quiet cove by larrysphotos
Quiet cove

Drove over to one of the local reservoirs and found this quiet little backwater area.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful spot and shot!
August 20th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
August 20th, 2021  
