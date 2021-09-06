Sign up
Photo 762
Baldfaced Hornet (Wasp)
The official name is bald-faced hornet it is classified as a wasp.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
wasp
hornet
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Yikes! I would've run from this one.
September 6th, 2021
