Previous
Next
Baldfaced Hornet (Wasp) by larrysphotos
Photo 762

Baldfaced Hornet (Wasp)

The official name is bald-faced hornet it is classified as a wasp.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Yikes! I would've run from this one.
September 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise