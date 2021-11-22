Previous
Thanksgiving week contrails by larrysphotos
Thanksgiving week contrails

Lost count of the contrails so many folks going west or east for the Thanksgiving celebration.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Wow! That's a lot of contrails! Cool capture.
November 22nd, 2021  
