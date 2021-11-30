Previous
Antique rocking chair by larrysphotos
Photo 847

Antique rocking chair

This rocking chair belonged to my mother; no idea how old it is or where she got it.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
It is a lovely old rocking chair and one to cherish!
December 1st, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful chair. Very nice family heirloom. Love how you made it the subject without competing furniture around.
December 1st, 2021  
