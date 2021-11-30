Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 847
Antique rocking chair
This rocking chair belonged to my mother; no idea how old it is or where she got it.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th November 2021 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
rocker
Mags
ace
It is a lovely old rocking chair and one to cherish!
December 1st, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful chair. Very nice family heirloom. Love how you made it the subject without competing furniture around.
December 1st, 2021
