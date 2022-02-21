Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 930
Geese
Geese winter over here in the Midwest; they look for open water. This pond has bubblers that keep it from freezing over. Took this with my cell phone.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1916
photos
27
followers
48
following
254% complete
View this month »
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
Latest from all albums
927
886
928
887
888
929
889
930
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
21st February 2022 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
water
,
trees
,
pond
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close