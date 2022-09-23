Sign up
Photo 1144
Fall sunrise
Sunrise, about two hours before the rain and wind hit. BOB
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
2
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2373
photos
26
followers
49
following
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1141
1100
1142
1101
1143
1102
1144
1103
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd September 2022 6:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
clouds
,
sunrise
Mags
ace
Love those colors.
September 23rd, 2022
wendy frost
ace
A great capture with all the lovely colours.
September 23rd, 2022
