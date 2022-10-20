Previous
Frost bitten rose by larrysphotos
Frost bitten rose

With the temperatures below freezing the roses have been frost bitten.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
So sad, but still a lovely bloom. We got down to 34 last night. Not enough to freeze yet and we're warming up into the 70s by the end of the week. Typical weather for South Carolina in October.
October 20th, 2022  
