Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1171
Frost bitten rose
With the temperatures below freezing the roses have been frost bitten.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2432
photos
26
followers
49
following
320% complete
View this month »
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
Latest from all albums
1168
131
1128
1169
1170
1129
1171
1130
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th October 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
Mags
ace
So sad, but still a lovely bloom. We got down to 34 last night. Not enough to freeze yet and we're warming up into the 70s by the end of the week. Typical weather for South Carolina in October.
October 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close