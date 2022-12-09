Previous
Train in the poinsettia forest. by larrysphotos
Photo 1221

Train in the poinsettia forest.

The train winds all through the poinsettia forest. BOB
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Neat shot! A name I haven't seen in a very long time.
December 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
December 9th, 2022  
