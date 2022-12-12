Previous
Next
Salute to the covered bridges of Madison county here in Iowa by larrysphotos
Photo 1224

Salute to the covered bridges of Madison county here in Iowa

Part of the train exhibit in the conservatory a replica of a covered bridge and the butterfly house here at the botanical gardens.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise