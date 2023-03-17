Previous
Look at the snow come down by larrysphotos
Look at the snow come down

Watching my neighbors Dachshund for a few days. He is not happy with the snow. We are having a fun time playing slobber ball and just hanging out.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
He almost looks frightened! You're a good neighbor Larry. Slobber ball isn't so bad! Will has a red squeaky football and fumbles it all the time. LOL! It gets a little slippery with the slobber.
March 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Aw he’s so cute. He does look a little worried. Beautiful pooch.
March 17th, 2023  
