Photo 1319
Look at the snow come down
Watching my neighbors Dachshund for a few days. He is not happy with the snow. We are having a fun time playing slobber ball and just hanging out.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
dachshund
Mags
ace
He almost looks frightened! You're a good neighbor Larry. Slobber ball isn't so bad! Will has a red squeaky football and fumbles it all the time. LOL! It gets a little slippery with the slobber.
March 17th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Aw he’s so cute. He does look a little worried. Beautiful pooch.
March 17th, 2023
