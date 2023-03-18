Previous
White daisy color pencil by larrysphotos
White daisy color pencil

It is below zero today so using photoshop elements to create artistic photos. The wind chill is making it -18° way to cold to stand outside and try to take photos.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Christine Sztukowski
Very nicely done
March 18th, 2023  
