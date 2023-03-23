Sign up
Photo 1325
Follow the paved road 1
Walking path that is free of snow and ice. Sure makes walking a lot easier.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
trees
,
path
Mags
ace
Lovely leading line! Still looks like winter where you are.
March 23rd, 2023
365 Project
