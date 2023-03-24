Previous
Next
One more strand should do the trick by larrysphotos
Photo 1326

One more strand should do the trick

Amazing how many strands of barbwire someone attached to this post. Try in black.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise