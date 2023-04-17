Sign up
Photo 1350
Spray roses
Beautiful rosed in a bouquet that my best friend received from her children for her birthday. Spring in a vase. Phone shot.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
flowers
,
rosed
Mags
ace
What a nice gift for your friend and pretty capture!
April 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
April 17th, 2023
