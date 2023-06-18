Sign up
Previous
Photo 1412
Walk in the woods 2
Area along the walking path. So peaceful and calm to walk amongst the trees with the birds singing and a gentle breeze blowing.
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th June 2023 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
forest
,
undergrowth
Mags
ace
Lovely green leaves.
June 18th, 2023
