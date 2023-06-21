Previous
Anthurium by larrysphotos
Photo 1415

Anthurium

Anthurium growing in the conservatory at the garden that I volunteer. The red just pops. Try in black.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
So pretty! I haven't seen any of these in a long while.
June 21st, 2023  
