Pitchfork tree by larrysphotos
Photo 1420

Pitchfork tree

This pine looks like a pitchfork growing three trunks out of the base.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool find and capture!
June 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
How unusual! And your comparison is spot on!
June 26th, 2023  
