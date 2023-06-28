Sign up
Photo 1422
Purple Coneflowers
Beautiful flowers in the open fields.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th June 2023 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Mags
ace
They are so pretty! Lucky find and lovely shot.
June 28th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much, Mags.
June 28th, 2023
