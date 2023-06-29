Previous
Ghost clouds in a clear sky by larrysphotos
Ghost clouds in a clear sky

Nice to have clear skies again after several days of haze from the fires in Canada.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Larry Steager

Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
You sure get beautiful skies. Nice spotting and capture.
June 30th, 2023  
