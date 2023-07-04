Previous
July 4 sky by larrysphotos
July 4 sky

We are expecting rain later tonight, the clouds are starting to form giving a lovely sky painting.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
