Previous
Photo 1435
Geranium bloom
Summer fun with flowers getting their closeup.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
3
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3006
photos
35
followers
60
following
393% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th July 2023 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
July 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
July 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so much, Mags
July 12th, 2023
