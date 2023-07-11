Previous
Geranium bloom by larrysphotos
Photo 1435

Geranium bloom

Summer fun with flowers getting their closeup.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags
Very pretty!
July 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
July 12th, 2023  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Thank you so much, Mags
July 12th, 2023  
