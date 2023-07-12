Previous
Summer sunset 1 by larrysphotos
Summer sunset 1

Last night as the sun was starting to set Mother nature was painting a beautiful sky.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Beautiful light in the clouds!
July 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 12th, 2023  
