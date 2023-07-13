Previous
July Cloudscape 7 13 23 by larrysphotos
July Cloudscape 7 13 23

The sky is just beautiful with all the different clouds, changes every moment.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful light in the clouds.
July 13th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice sky!
July 13th, 2023  
