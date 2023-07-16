Sign up
Black-eyed Susan
Summertime flowers along the walking path.
16th July 2023
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
14th July 2023 4:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
flowers
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
Just gorgeous!
July 16th, 2023
