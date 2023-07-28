Previous
Silver-spotted Skipper by larrysphotos
Photo 1452

Silver-spotted Skipper

Not as many butterflies this year, this skipper spent lots of time in my garden this afternoon. BOB
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
397% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Pretty capture!
July 28th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Very kind of you Mags, thanks.
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise