Photo 1467
Photo 1467
August clouds
Peaceful afternoon with a never ending cloudscape.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3072
photos
34
followers
59
following
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1464
179
1465
1424
1466
1425
1467
1426
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th August 2023 4:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
clouds
