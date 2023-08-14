Sign up
Photo 1469
Lake and Cloudscape
We were greeted by a beautiful sky.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3082
photos
34
followers
59
following
403% complete
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1469
1428
1470
1429
1471
1430
1472
1431
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th August 2023 6:11pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
,
lake
Mags
ace
Gorgeous clouds and capture!
August 18th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you Mags.
August 18th, 2023
