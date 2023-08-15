Previous
Place to sit and unwind by larrysphotos
Photo 1470

Place to sit and unwind

When the weather was clear and sunny, we jumped off the end and swam a bit. It was also a great place to sit and watch the birds and fish jump.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Great spot for all of that!
August 18th, 2023  
