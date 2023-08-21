Sign up
Photo 1476
Hydrangea changing
Hydrangea changing from white as the summer slips by.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
flower
Mags
ace
Aren't they gorgeous!
August 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
August 21st, 2023
