Photo 1478
Clouds on a very hot humid day
Very hot and humid so spending time outside is very uncomfortable. Mother nature provides great clouds to photograph just outside the front door.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
sky
trees
clouds
Mags
ace
Very nice! I know what you mean. So muggy out there.
August 23rd, 2023
