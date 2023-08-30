Previous
Perfect summer day by larrysphotos
Photo 1485

Perfect summer day

For the next few days we have warm temperatures and low humidity. Expecting a very warm weekend with high humidity.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise