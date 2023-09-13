Sign up
Photo 1499
Orchid
Part of the botanical garden display.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
flower
,
orchid
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
September 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 13th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much.
September 13th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Mags, Thanks so much for the fav.
September 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 13th, 2023
