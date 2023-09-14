Previous
Coneflower by larrysphotos
Photo 1500

Coneflower

Fall colors in the coneflower.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Lovely capture!
September 14th, 2023  
Beautiful
September 14th, 2023  
