Coneflower
Fall colors in the coneflower.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
13th September 2023 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
September 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 14th, 2023
