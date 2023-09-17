Sign up
Photo 1503
Meeting of two crows
Trying to do yard work and enjoy a peaceful day until the crows started to squabble on the power pole.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
birds
Mags
Great spot and shot!
September 17th, 2023
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam
As loud as they were it wasn't difficult spot them. Thanks Mags
September 17th, 2023
