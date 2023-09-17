Previous
Meeting of two crows by larrysphotos
Meeting of two crows

Trying to do yard work and enjoy a peaceful day until the crows started to squabble on the power pole.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Great spot and shot!
September 17th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam As loud as they were it wasn't difficult spot them. Thanks Mags
September 17th, 2023  
