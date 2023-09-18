Previous
Silver spotted skipper by larrysphotos
Photo 1504

Silver spotted skipper

The last days of summer are full of insects enjoying the cooler weather. Try in black.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
