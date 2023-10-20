Previous
Fall trees at the lake by larrysphotos
Photo 1536

Fall trees at the lake

Beautiful day took a walk at the lake and enjoyed the fall colors and sunshine.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful wooded area and shot!
October 20th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags
October 20th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the trees. Looks like one has some autumn color.
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise