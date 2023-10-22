Previous
Red maple by larrysphotos
Photo 1538

Red maple

Red maple against the beautiful sky.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful complimentary colors
October 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely red tones!
October 22nd, 2023  
