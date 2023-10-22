Sign up
Previous
Photo 1538
Red maple
Red maple against the beautiful sky.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
3
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3219
photos
34
followers
60
following
421% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
18th October 2023 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful complimentary colors
October 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely red tones!
October 22nd, 2023
