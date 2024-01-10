Previous
Not home yet by larrysphotos
Photo 1618

Not home yet

Indy is looking for his family, they will be home tomorrow, he will be so happy.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Dawn ace
Oh they do miss their family
January 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
I'm sure you were a great sitter for Indy. I know I would be appreciative if you kept Will for me. Sweet capture.
January 11th, 2024  
