Golden Barrel Cactus by larrysphotos
Golden Barrel Cactus

Small golden barrel cactus that has found a new home in my den. I hope that it does not need transplanting anytime soon, not sure how to do it without being impaled.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Milanie ace
Very nice contrast and sharpness on black
February 7th, 2024  
