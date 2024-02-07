Sign up
Photo 1646
Golden Barrel Cactus
Small golden barrel cactus that has found a new home in my den. I hope that it does not need transplanting anytime soon, not sure how to do it without being impaled.
Try in black.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
Tags
plant
cactus
Milanie
ace
Very nice contrast and sharpness on black
February 7th, 2024
