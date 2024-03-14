Previous
Paddle Plant Kalanchoe by larrysphotos
Photo 1682

Paddle Plant Kalanchoe

The shape and the tip of the "paddle" color stand out. Try in black.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh how cool and so different!
March 14th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the red edges.
March 14th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Very unusual and interesting
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise