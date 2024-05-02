Sign up
Photo 1731
Spring clouds 2
Between storms we have some lovely skies to view.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th April 2024 3:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
May 2nd, 2024
