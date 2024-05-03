Previous
Goldfinch Iowa state bird by larrysphotos
Photo 1732

Goldfinch Iowa state bird

This goldfinch was enjoying the dandelions in the yard. The goldfinch is very skittish so I had to shoot through the window. Not as crisp as I would have liked.
Try in black.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
474% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise